Fife Flyers name main sponsor for 2018-19 season

Fife Flyers awill be sponsored for a second season by Arnold Clark Mercedes-Benz.

The Dundee baswed car dealer was randomly selected from eight companies which made up the club’s Great8 sponsors to secure its name on the team’s jerseys as title sponsor for the 80th anniversary season.

READ MORE Celebrating Flyers’ 80th year

Arnold Clark will also continue supply the players’ cars.

Carol Johnstone, commercial Mmnager added “Arnold Clark Mercedes Benz were fantastic commercial partners and we are looking forward to working with them during the season ahead.

“We are very fortunate that we welcomed back so many or our Great8 partners from last year and delighted to welcome two new organisations, welcometofife.com and Styx Kirkcaldy.”

The Great are Nationwide Gas Care, The Bay Hotel, FFDR, Fife Auto Centre, Specsavers, Styx Kirkcaldy and welcometofife.com.