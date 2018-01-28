Fife Flyers’ new signing Brady Ramsay returns to Canada

Fife Flyers’ new signing Brady Ramsay has returned to Canada for personal reasons, the club has revealed.

The 24-year old forward didn’t play this weekend and is now unavailable ‘‘indefinitely.’’

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, confirmed the news in his post-game analysis after the club’s huge 3-2 victory over Nottingham Panthers – a result which ensured they ended January in third place in the Elite League.

Ramsay, who had a brief spell with Sheffield Steelers at the start of the 2018-19 season, signed in mid January and only made his debut against Edinburgh Capitals on the 13th.

Dutiaume said: Brady had to return home to deal with family issues right now.

‘‘He isn’t available indefinitely,’’ he said.

The head coach also revealed the forward was due to play tonight.

‘‘I had him pencilled in to play,’’ he said.

Ramsay’s signing gave the club a spare mport, and his absence comes at a time when Russ Moyer faces an unknown length of time out after being injured in the win tonight.

He had to be helped off the ice after landing awkwardly – the defenceman knew straight away he was in trouble, and ended the evening with a trip to the Victoria Hospital to find out the extent of his leg injury.

Dutiuame said: ‘‘It was quite a concern at the time, but initial reports suggest it may not be as serious as we thought it might be.’’

The club will know more once Moyer gets a full medical report, but the coach added: ‘‘We hope to have him back in the line-up as quickly as possible.’’

Flyers overcame the loss of thye leading defenceman to secure a huge 3-2 win over Panthers.

They dug deep to claim the points with a fine third period comeback, and pick up more points out of conference.

The result halted a four-game losing streak, and kept them flying high in the league standings.

Evan Bloodoff netted twice, and ‘man of the match’ Charlie Mosey – who double shifted after Moyer’s departure – was instrumental in setting up the winner for Ian Young in the closing four minutes.

Dutiaume hailed an ‘‘excellent win’’ adding: ‘‘We were up against a high end Nottingham team which has been rolling lately.

‘‘They asked questions of us, and we responded individually and as a team. We played as well a we have done this year.

‘‘I know 0-0 is not a scoreline always appreciated by fans in this country – they are used to high scoring hockey games –but that was end to end stuff, and I enjoyed being part of it.’’