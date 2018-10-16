Fife Flyers’ Paul Crowder named EIHL Player of the Week

Paul Crowder is having a ball on the ice with Fife Flyers.

His goals have been instrumental in a winning streak which has seen the team storm into second spot in the EIHL – and taken him to the top of the stats’ tables.

And today he was named the league’s ‘Player of the Week.’

Crowder, a summer signing from Cardiff Devils, was one of the architects of Flyers impressive four-point weekend, win back to back wins over Guildford Flames.

Crowder, who scored four and assisted in one, reckons Saturday’s 6-3 win over Flames helped set the mood for the return game at the Spectrum on Sunday, which Flyers won 6-5, despite being heavily outshot.

He said. “It was tough for them having to come up and then travel back down again. It must have been like two road games.

“Going there, it was a tough one and they’re difficult to play against so it was nice to get one over on them in our barn the night before.

“Everything’s pretty good and it seems like everything’s going our way. It’s always fun when you’re on a high like what we are, but the coaches are keeping us in check.

“We’re enjoying this part of the season and it’s a long campaign ahead so if we keep it one game at a time, it should be good to keep rolling.

“It seems to be clicking for me personally too, which is a bit of a bonus.

“It’s funny when things go your way, it seems to snowball and with things going well in general, it’s all good just now.”

Crowder is on something of a streak at the moment, scoring seven with 10 assists in his last eight appearances, averaging two points per game on his current run.

He’s an Elite League and play-off winner from his time at Cardiff Devils last season, against whom he’ll face when he returns to Ice Arena Wales on Sunday.

It’s a trip he’s looking forward to, but other tricky tests await Fife when they go to Sheffield Steelers on Wednesday before hosting league leaders Nottingham Panthers on Saturday first.

He added: “Nottingham have been going well, while Sheffield is a tough place to go and Cardiff have a great team. It’s one we’ll be ready for.

“It’s always fun to play against your old team so it’ll be interesting to see how that pans out, especially being on the other end of things.

“It might be a mixed reception from the Cardiff so we’ll see how it goes on Sunday.”