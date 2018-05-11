Fife Flyers reveal European pre-season opposition

Fife Flyers will start their landmark 80th anniversary season with a six-game European warm-up competition.

The club has teamed up with Manchester Storm to launch the 4 Nations Showcase which will bring Danish and German opposition to Fife Ice Arena as well as Altrincham.

It starts on Wednesday, August 22, and concludes on Sunday September 2.

Flyers and Storm will welcome Danish teams, Aalborg Pirates and Odense Bulldogs, plus German sides Eispiraten Crimmitschau & SC Riessersee for series of challenge games ahead of the 2018-19 EIHL season.

The action begins on the 22nd when Fife travel south to play Storm.

They then welcome Pirates back to Kirkcaldy on Saturday 25th – the clubs met in 2014 when Paul Thompson, now head coach at Sheffield Steelers, ran the Danish side – followed by Bulldogs on the 26th.

The action continues with the return game against Storm in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday 29th before fans get to see back to back matches against German DEL2 teams Eispiraten Crimmitschau and SC Riessersee on September 1 and 2 respectively.

It’s the second successive season Flyers have planned a comprehensive pre-season – the successes of last year were down, in part, to the extended build-up which allowed Todd Dutiaume’s new signings to gel and form a strong bond.

The 4 Nations Showcase presumably replaces the pre-season Scottish Cup which brought Fife, Braehead, Edinburgh and Dundee together for a pre-season knockout weekend competition.

It launched at Murrayfield in 2017 and was scheduled to be hosted by each team in turn, with Fife the venue for 2018.

The collapse of Edinburgh Capitals, and failure of Murrayfield Racers to replace them in the EIHL, effectively killed off the tournament after one year.

Braehead have already announced their pre-season action against a number of European teams.

Flyers will announce ticket details in due course.

The club has also yet to reveal news of any signings or the return of their coaching team.

>> 4 Nations Showcase Games & Times:

Wed Aug 22- Manchester Storm vs Fife Flyers - 19:30

Sat Aug 25 – Fife Flyers vs Aalborg Pirates - 19:15

Sun 26th Aug – Fife Flyers vs Odense Bulldogs - 18:30

Wed 29th Aug - Fife Flyers vs Manchester Storm - 19:30

Sat 1st Sept – Fife Flyers vs Eispiraten Crimmitschau - 19:15

Sun 2nd Sept – Fife Flyers vs SC Riessersee - 18:30