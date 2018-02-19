Fife Flyers set for trophy presentation night

Fife Flyers will be presented with the Gardiner Conference trophy on Saturday.

The club will formally lift the first silverware of its EIHL-era after the game against Nottingham Panthers.

And they are urging fans to get rinkside to celebrate the big moment.

Flyers secured the conference in the most dramatic style in Dundee on Sunday, and this will be the first opportunity to celebrate in front of a home crowd.

Todd Dutiaume’s team is still pushing to finish the Elite League as possible runners-up up AND reach the post-season play-offs – and the game against Nottingham is another big test.

The presentation of the trophy is sure to draw a bumper crowd.

It will take place after the final buzzer, and will be followed by an opportunity for fans to have their pictures taken with the trophy at the forthcoming midweek game against Edinburgh Capitals (Wednesday, February 28) and Manchester Storm (Saturday, March 3).

Souvenir champions hoodies will be on sale this weekend, and the match night will also be a fundraiser for Kidney Research UK.

And as it co-incides with the Six Nations rugby tournament, the Scotland-England match will be shown live in the arena bar before face-off.