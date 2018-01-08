Fife Flyers set for winner takes all cup showdown

Fife Flyers head to Belfast on Tuesday bidding to clinch a place in ice hockey’s Challenge Cup semi-finals for the very first time.

The team is flying across to give the players maximum time to prepare for the winner takes all second leg against Belfast Giants.

Adam Keefe, Belfast Giants coach (Pic: Jillian McFarlane

The teams were tied at 3-3 after the first match in Kirkcaldy, and the stage is set for a fascinating showdown.

Flyers hit the road as THE side to watch in the Elite League after displacing Sheffield Steelers to move into third place, and with games in hand which could yet set the title race alight.

They are on an eight-game winning run which has given them control of their conference and a real chance of success this season.

Flyers’ performances and work rate have also been noted by coaches across the league – but Giants remain the one team they have yet to beat.

Flyers went down 5-0 in Belfast in the round robin stage of the competition – a game they approached with one eye clearly on a big league game against Braehead the following night.

They also lost out 4-2 when Belfast visited Kirkcaldy.

But, since then, they have hit top form and delivered some stunning wins, particularly on the road – and Giants aren’t taking them lightly.

Adam Keefe, head coach, said his team would have to be at its best to bag the semi-final spot.

He also joined the chorus now naming Fife as potential title winners.

He told BBC Sport Northern Ireland: ‘’They are not just a team challenging for the Challenge Cup - they are on a run and, in my opinion, one of the favourites to win the Elite League.’’

>> The game is being shown live at Society Sports Bar, Charlotte Street, Kirkcaldy. Doors open 5.00pm for a 7.00 pm face-off - table reservations can be made by contacting the venue.