Fife Flyers’ star named league’s player of week

Fife Flyers netminder Shane Owen has been named the Elite League Player of the Week for his remarkable performances across the past three games.

He conceded just five goals from an incredible 148 shot count as the Kirkcaldy took all six points, including first ever back to back wins over Belfast Giants.

Owen pulled off some huge saves as Fife were heavily outshot, and that laid the foundations for a trio of wins which could ignite their season.

It is his first weekly EIHL award since rewturning to the club at the start of the season.

Owen, an All-Star goalie and former winner of the Fife Free Press Mirror Of Merit Trophy – Flyers’ traditional player of the year award dating back to the 1950s – admitted it was probably the highest number he has ever faced over such a spell.

And the netminder was quick to praise his team-mates.

“I thought our defence and forwards did a great job of boxing it out, keeping it simple for me,” he said.

“A lot of it was from the outside and I was seeing the puck well all week. I got into a little groove and felt I had a solid week.

“We did have some luck on our side on Saturday and I think there were a couple of goals called off and it hit the post once or twice too.

“That’s hockey, but it gave our group some confidence and it was what we needed to move ourselves forward.”

Flyers’ week began with a 4-1 win over Guildford Flames that saw Owen make 50 saves from 51 shots.

The 28-year-old saved 45 out of 47 when Fife hosted Belfast on Saturday before stopping 48 out of 50 at the Giants in Sunday’s fixture.

It’s the third time he’s won the award, having taken it twice during the 2016/17 season in his first spell in Kirkcaldy.

But Owen also picked up man of the match in each game this week and while he wouldn’t mind a quieter night, he does enjoy being kept busy.

He added: “I wouldn’t mind it being a bit quieter, but as a goalie, it’s nice to be involved. Facing 50 shots is quite a lot, but even here and there, it keeps you on your toes.

“I’ve always thought I play better the more shots I face and it worked out well for us this week.

“A huge factor is concentration as a goalie, confidence and you have to always be prepared for every game and every shot, taking it one at a time and the rest will take care of itself.”