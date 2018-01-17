Fife Flyers tee-up extreme putting on ice

Fife Flyers fans can get their hands on tickets to The Open ... if they can putt on ice!

The ice hockey club is bringing the famous Claret Jug to the rink on Saturday, and staging a unique competition of ‘extreme putting’ with tickets to golf’s most famous event which takes place in Carnoustie in July.

Four fans – two adults and two children – will be selected to take part in an ‘extreme’ putting challenge on the ice pad.

They’ll be handed hockey sticks to try to win tickets to The Open, and an upgrade for a VIP pass.

The fun competiton will take place during the first peiod break of Flyers’ game against Dundee Stars.

The famous Claret Jug – held aloft by many champions and golfing legends – will also be on display.