Fife Flyers unveil fixtures for 2018-19 season

Fife Flyers will start and finish the 2018-19 season head to head with rivals, Glasgow Clan.

The schedules, released today, have also handed the team some testing, long midweek road trips.

But with one fewer club, the fixtures have more breathing space, and there will be nights off for each club across the campaign.

Flyers opens their 80th anniversary campaign with back to back home games against Glasgow Clan and Belfast Giants – matches which should pull in bumper crowds.

And they will then face a final weekend showdown with Clan, home and away, next March when play-off places could be on the line.

But they also face two Wednesday trips to Sheffield before October is out – and long midweek journeys to Cardiff and Guildford,

Challenge Cup matches dominate the early weeks of the schedule – in fact, Flyers opening home league game isn’t until September 30 when Manchester Storm come to Kirkcaldy.

Their first blank Saturday is September 29, but that could be filled if the club opts to stage a special game to mark the 80th anniversary which falls on October 1.

There are midweek games pencilled in for each month, and in January Flyers have no Saturday night games on home ice – their traditional hockey night.

Instead, they play on three Sunday nights with one game on a Wednesday.

The equally traditional double header road trips include a long weekend in Belfast where the teams go head to head twice over two nights in late January, plus a weekend trip to Milton Keynes and Manchester in March.

The Christmas schedule has yet to be finalised, but it does have a Hogmanay trip to Braehead pencilled in with a 2.00pm face-off, and MK Lightning down as first foots to Kirkcaldy on January 2.

The season starts on September 8 and concludes on Sunday, March 31.

The play-offs then take centre stage with the finals weekend in Nottingham confirmed for April 13-14. 2019

SEPTEMBER

Sat 8 Glasgow Clan (H) CC Group A

Sun 9 Belfast Giants (H) CC Group A

Wed 12 Sheffield (A) EIHL

Sat 15 Dundee Stars (H) CC Group A

Sun 16 Dundee Stars (A) CC Group A

Tues 18 Guildford Flames (A) EIHL

Sat 22 Belfast Giants (H) EIHL Group A

Sun 23 Belfast Giants (A) CC

Sun 30 Manchester Storm (H) EIHL

OCTOBER

Fri 5 Glasgow Clan (A) CC Group A

Sun 7 Sheffield Steelers (H) EIHL

Sat 13 Guildford Flames (H) EIHL

Sun 14 Guildford Flames (A) EIHL

Wed 17 Sheffield Steelers (A) EIHL

Sat 20 Nottingham Panthers (H) EIHL

Sun 21 Cardiff Devils (A) EIHL

Sat 27 Coventry Blaze (H) EIHL

Sun 28 MK Lightning (H) EIHL

NOVEMBER

Fri 2 Belfast Giants (H) EIHL

Sat 3 Manchester Storm (A) EIHL

Sun 4 Coventry Blaze (A) EIHL

Wed 7 Cardiff Devils (A) EIHL

Sat 10 Manchester Storm (H) EIHL

Sat 17 Sheffield Steelers (H) EIHL

Sun 18 Nottingham Panthers (A) EIHL

Wed 21 Cardiff Devils (A) EIHL

Sat 24 Dundee Stars (A) EIHL

Sun 25 Dundee Stars (H) EIHL

DECEMBER

Sat 1 Cardiff Devils (H) EIHL

Sun 2 Manchester Storm (A) EIHL

Sat 8 Coventry Blaze (H) EIHL

Sun 9 MK Lightning (A) EIHL

Sat 15 Guildford Flames (H) EIHL

Sat 22 Glasgow Clan (H) EIHL

Wed 26 Dundee Stars (A) EIHL

Thur 27 Dundee Stars (H) EIHL (tbc)

31 Glasgow Clan (A) EIHL

JANUARY

Wed 2 MK Lightning (H) EIHL (tbc)

Sat 5 Nottingham Panthers (A) EIHL

Sun 6 Cardiff Devils (H) EIHL

Sat 12 MK Lightning (A) EIHL

Sun 13 Manchester Storm (A) EIHL

Sat 19 Guildford Flames (A) EIHL

Sun 20 Nottingham Panthers (H) EIHL

Fri 25 Belfast Giants (A) EIHL

Sat 26 Belfast (A) EIHL

Sun 27 Cardiff Devils (H) EIHL

FEBRUARY

Fri 1 Glasgow Clan (A) EIHL

Sat 2 Glasgow Clan (H) EIHL

Sun 10 Manchester Storm (H) EIHL

Sat 16 Coventry Blaze (H) EIHL

Sun 17 Dundee Stars (A) EIHL

Sat 23 Dundee Stars (H) EIHL

Sun 24 Coventry Blaze (A) EIHL

Wed 27 Belfast Giants (H) EIHL

MARCH

Fri 1 MK Lightning (H) EIHL

Sun 3 Nottingham Panthers (A) EIHL

Sat 9 Sheffield Steelers (H) EIHL

Sun 10 Sheffield Steelers (A) EIHL

Sat 16 MK Lightning (A) EIHL

Sun 17 Coventry Blaze (A) EIHL

Sat 23 Guildford Flames (H) EIHL

Sun 24 Nottingham Panthers (H) EIHL

Fri 29 Belfast Giants (A) EIHL

Sat 30 Glasgow Clan (A) EIHL

Sun 31 Glasgow Clan (H) EIHL