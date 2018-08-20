Fife Flyers unveil university link and two new players

Fife Flyers will unveil a new partnership with Abertay University today.

It will see two new import players, Joe Basaraba and Evan Stoflet, study at the university plus a number of other initiatives.

Abertay will provide sports science testing to the club, while sports and business students will gain real life work experience through a series of placements and joint marketing projects with Flyers.

Players and coaches will also provided guest lectures at Abertay, and the squad will visit local schools to deliver outreach educational activity on behalf of the university.

The initiative will be formally launched this afternoon at Abertay.

Andrea Cameron, head of school of social and health sciences at Abertay said: “This partnership with Fife Flyers represents a fantastic opportunity both for international students coming to study at Abertay, and for our existing students who will benefit from working with one of the UK’s leading ice hockey teams.’’

Basaraba and Stoflet have enrolled on Abertay’s MSC International Human resource management course.

A joint statement from Flyers’ directors, Jack Wishart and Tom Muir, said: “We have been looking to work with the university for some time and are delighted to have the opportunity.

“Both Joe and Evan are keen to settled into their studies and training scheduler, and ware looking forward to working with the staff and students from Abertay over the course of the season.

“This is a fantastic partnership that we hope will last for many seasons to come.”

Basaraba, a right-winger, is new to UK ice hockey, joining Fife Flyers from ECHL outfit, Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Defenceman Stoflet has joined the club from MK Lightning having previously played in the US, Denmark, Romania and China.