Fife Steel Basketball Club's 30-day fundraising challenge to support disadvantaged children in sports

By Malc Foy
Contributor
Published 7th Sep 2024, 16:46 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2024, 20:26 BST

Fife Steel Basketball Club is participating in an exciting 30-day fundraising challenge, this September, aimed at helping disadvantaged children and young people access sports.

This initiative, launched by Cash for Kids, seeks to break down barriers to sport for children facing financial hardship or disabilities. The club will be competing alongside ten other groups, with the challenge running from until October 7.

This challenge highlights the club’s commitment to the community and its determination to make a real difference in the lives of young people. The funds raised will directly support the club’s new U12 Junior NBA sessions, held every Saturday morning at Windmill Community Campus. These sessions are designed to integrate disadvantaged children with regular players, fostering inclusivity and building friendships through the sport of basketball.

Cash for Kids has put up £10,000 in additional funding for the top-performing groups in this challenge. The top three fundraising teams will receive £5,000, £2,000 and £1,500, respectively, for their efforts.

cashforkids Sports Challenge with Fife Steel

Plus, there are special awards of £500 each, including the Teamwork Award and the Sports Challenge Champion Award, which any group can win regardless of their overall ranking. Best of all, 100% of the funds raised by each group will stay with them, making every donation go even further toward supporting local children.

The club won’t be doing this alone—Cash for Kids will provide expert fundraising advice and resources throughout the challenge, ensuring that participants not only raise crucial funds but also gain valuable skills for future efforts. The project promises to make a significant impact, not just for those directly involved but for the wider community as well. A club meeting, set for Tuesday the 10th, at 6 pm, at Windmill Community Campus, will finalise strategies and rally support for the challenge.

The club encourages members and the community to get involved in this collective effort. Interested parties can email the club ([email protected]) for more information. By working together, we can reach our goal to maximise fundraising potential, create real opportunities and make a difference for young athletes—one dribble, shot, and slam dunk at a time.

