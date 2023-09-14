Fife Steel: new under-10s team opens season for Kirkcaldy Basketball
It is a monthly ‘no score under-12s’ development competition, set up by Boroughmuir Blaze, to cater for the younger groups who want to take their first steps in the sport. Blaze have run it since 2021 when Basketball Scotland stopped providing regional tournaments for the same age groups.
Fife Steel have played with under-12 teams for the last two years, but this year was the first time it has had a full team of under-10 players compete in the action.
In front of their clubmates and parents, Steel's youngest competing team went onto the court, and held their own, taking control in both their games and performing brilliantly for their first ever go at basketball in competition with each of them excited and delighted with the event and looking forward to more action next month.
This marked the beginning of the club’s competitive season with three other development squads ready for their own opening matches.
The under-14s play in a more competitive WPT Tournament against East Lothian Dragons on Sunday at The Crags. The under-18s tip-off in the Lothian Development League against Sony Centre Fury at St Andrews High School in Kirkcaldy, and, finally, the under-16s open their season in the Lothian Development League with a home game, at Windmill Community Campus, against Boroughmuir Blaze B later this month.
The senior men's squad also gets back into competition this month when they take on newly promoted West Edinburgh Warriors in Lothian League Division 2 action, at the Oriam on September 22. They have a number of competitions this year including a number of home games to be played at St Andrews High School.