Fifers on form in Callendar Park

Fife AC had a hugely successful day at the Scottish Cross Country Championships in Callendar Park.

Anna Hedley secured the first of three individual silver medals for the club in the U15 girls’ race, just 10 seconds behind rival Lily-Jane Evans-Haggerty.

The second silver medal came from Tristan Rees in the U20 men’s race, narrowly missing out on the gold to Sol Sweeney.

In the same race, Sam Fernando placed 26th.

Steph Pennycook took silver in the senior women’s race, finishing 11 seconds behind Edinburgh Uni team mate Mhairi McLennan and helping her university club to team gold.

There was a team bronze for Fife AC’s successful senior women’s team of Helen Sharpe in 15th, Megan Crawford in 17th, Alison McGill in 26th and Halina Rees in 28th.

In the senior men’s race, Logan Rees narrowly missed out on a medal in a highly competitive field.

Rio Paralympian Derek Rae was the second Fife AC man home, running well to place 47th in a field of 623 runners.

There were also a handful of top ten performances in other races. Struan Bennet finish fifth and just 10 seconds outside the medals in the U13 boys’ race.

In the U15 boys’ race, Scottish Short Course Cross Country Champion Ben Sandilands placed fourth and in the U17 men’s race, East District Cross Country Championships silver medallist Robert Sparks placed eighth.