Fifers tee off at Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

Connor Syme and Peter Whiteford got their Scottish Open campaigns off and running within ten minutes of each other at Gullane.

Syme, from Drumoig, and Kirkcaldy's Whiteford were grouped back to back as the Scottish Open started under grey skies and a drizzle in the air.

Peter Whiteford held a European Tour card for five seasons and is back in top class action at Gullane.

For the Drumoig 23-year-old the event is crucial as he aims to boost his Race to Dubai standing from 125th into the top 110 players who will all collect European Tour cards at the end of the season.

But Whiteford has different ambitions, the former European Tour pro, who held a card for five seasons, returning to top level competition after cutting his playing time down due to arthritis in both hips.

Syme didn't get his round off to the best start, driving to the left before playing a provisional.

For Whiteford there were no such problems, hit tee shot finding the desired right section of the fairway.

