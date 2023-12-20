Fifers urged to get outdoors this festive period with local parkruns
and live on Freeview channel 276
And this festive period is no different.
The founder of parkrun, who started the community phenomenon 19 years ago, is encouraging Fifers to experience the magic for themselves this festive period.
Paul Sinton-Hewitt, said: “The parkruns on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are definitely standout moments of the year for me.
“It is fantastic to get together with everyone and just be outside, to just feel a part of something. Whether you are walking, jogging, running or volunteering, or want to come along and watch to soak up the feel good atmosphere, everyone is welcome.
“The festive period isn’t always joyous, and I’m proud that parkrun can be there for people, however they want to show up, at what can also sometimes be a lonely time. The human connection element of parkrun is what helps to make it so special. Please do head down to your local events, you'll be guaranteed friendly faces this Christmas time."
In Fife, a Christmas Day parkrun will be taking place at St Andrews parkrun in Craigtoun Park.
And for those wanting to start the New Year by getting active, New Year’s Day parkruns will be taking place atLoch Leven parkrun,Kirkcaldy parkrun, and Dunfermline parkrun.
Liz Corbett, event director at Pollok parkrun in Glasgow, said: “Why not give parkrun a go during the festive season - whether you are walking running or volunteering - you will love it! There are parkruns the length and breadth of Scotland just check out the website for your local event.”
With more than 2300 weekly events across 22 countries, there is a parkrun for everyone.
Visit www.parkrun.org.uk to find your nearest event.