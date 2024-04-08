Fife's Brindle beats wind to take podium place in Dundee sea fishing competition

Mike Kyle from Easthouses, the recent winner of the Edinburgh New Year Sea Angling League, was placed second in zone three of the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) match at Riverside Drive in Dundee on Sunday.Gus Brindle from Dunfermline, chairman of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling, was first in the zone with 201 points.Zone One winner was Chris Barrett (Edinburgh) with 217 points and second Chris Horn from Kirkcaldy with 138 points while James Duncan from Angus recorded 205 points to win Zone Two with Gordon McLeod second on 164 points.The junior winner was Jay Stoker from Dumfries with 131 points and the longest fish was recorded by Pete Smalls (Rosyth), a 33cm flatfish.Chris Horn, one of the organisers, said that the match time was cut to four hours because high winds were forecast so as to avoid fishing to high water.Meanwhile, due to unforseen circumstances, the annual meeting of St Serfs Sea Angling Club had to be postponed. The new date is Wednesday, May 8 (8pm) at The Elbow Room at 131-137 Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 3HT.St Serfs secretary George Harris has confirmed a full list of 19 fixtures for the coming year, including a midweek league, and he encourages any anglers keen to take part in any of the matches or to join as a new member to come to the meeting or contact him through the club Facebook page.