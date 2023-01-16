Fife's Scotscraig Golf Club to host the Scottish PGA Championship in 2023

Alastair Forsyth shows off the trophy after winning the Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship 2022 at West Kilbride.

This prestigious event is a significant milestone for the Tayport club and is a testament to the quality of the course and facilities.

The Scottish PGA Championship is one of the most respected tournaments in the Scottish golfing calendar and attracts some of the top professionals in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PGA in Scotland's flagship tournament, won by Alastair Forsyth at West Kilbride in 2022, will be the centrepiece of an impressive Arnold Clark Tartan Tour schedule that tees off in April and runs through until October.

Scotscraig will provide an excellent examination when the domestic scene's leading players gather for the national championship in this tremendous golfing heartland from August 29 to September 1. The Scottish PGA Championship will be the penultimate counting event on the Arnold Clark Order of Merit, which went right to the wire last year and eventually saw Craig Lee pip Paul O'Hara to the No 1 position.

"We are extremely proud and honoured to be hosting the Scottish PGA Championship in 2023," said Liam Greasley, Scotscraig Golf Club General Manager. "The event is a great opportunity for us to showcase our course and facilities to a wider audience and we look forward to welcoming golfers from all over Scotland and beyond."

The club's facilities will be open to the public during the tournament, allowing visitors to experience the excitement of professional golf and enjoy the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hosting the Scottish PGA Championship is a fantastic opportunity for Scotscraig Golf Club, and we are excited to be able to offer our members and guests the chance to see some of the best golfers in Scotland in action," said Scotscraig GC Captain Scott Edwards, "It's also great news for the local community, as the tournament will bring a boost to the economy of the area which will be especially welcome this year.