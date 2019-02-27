Finals reached and PBs smashed by swimmers

A team of Step Rock swimmers took to the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh for the East District Age Group Championships.

The Step Rock group of boys swam brilliantly with Finch, Corey and Sam C all impressively making it through to finals for several events.

Sam in the 100 free also earned the only single swimmer medal with a bronze after a swim in the 11-12 50m breaststroke.

Finch swam to the final of the 100 breast and Corey to finals of the 100 back and 100 free and the 200 IM. Fraser also got a final place in the 200 IM.

The boys won two silver medals in the relays.

In the 200 free relay the team of Sam, Finch, Fraser and Corey swam their hearts out with this great result.

In the 200 medley relay, the same thing happened on the day – the young boys swam their way to another silver medal.

There were also some impressive pbs over the weekend.

David took 12 seconds off his 100 fly time, Russell took 17.62 seconds off his 100 free and Daniel also pb’d by 16.74 seconds in the 100 free.

Fraser pb’d in the 100 breast and in the 200IM he improved by nearly four seconds.

For the girls, Anna S swam an excellent leg in the 200 free relay taking nearly two seconds off her pb giving the rest of the girls team a great start for the rest of the relay – Isla T, Kayla and Isla H.

Isla T took a pb in the 100 free, took seven seconds off her 200IM time and over five seconds off her 100 back time.

Anna H took two and a half seconds off her 100 back and Maddie improved by over two seconds in her leg of the 200 medley relay.

In addition to this, three Step Rock swimmers have now achieved consideration times for the Scottish National Age Group Championships.

Isla T for the 200 fly race, Russell for the 100 free and 50 free and Corey for the 100 back.

Finch achieved three Scottish Bronze Squad times at the Hearts Pre SNAGs meet in Bathgate in 100 free, 200 back and the 200 IM.