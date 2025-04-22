FISHING: FOR APRIL 18, 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Relieved Scott Pozzi was crowned the Scottish Stillwater Bank Champion for the first time thanks to landing a fish in the first minute of the final, but it was so, so close at the countdown.

The Glenrothes-based angler, who qualified in the penultimate heat at Kingennie near Broughty Ferry, landed the first of his 20 fish at 9.01am with runner-up, Lee Anderson, also on 20 fish, but the Tayside-based angler hooked his first fish at 9.09am.

Pozzi’s son, Derek, from Leslie in Fife, is a three-time national champion fishing from a boat so Scott’s victory completes a memorable double for the family.

Scott believes that he is only the second man to complete the personal double of boat and bank champion and the semi-retired, 69-year-old, who was Scotland National champion in 2001, failed to quality from the bank heats at Burnhouse Lochan and Millhall this year.

Scott Pozzi (left) and his son Derek with the Scottish National Lochstyle trophy.

He admitted: “It was my last chance at Kingennie, and it has always been an ambition of mine to win the bank title and qualify for the Scotland team.

“I’ve fished for Scotland twice in the boat team and in the Home Internationals and the Kingennie heat was my last chance this year of making the bank team. I’ve tried for over ten years to qualify for the bank team and it hasn’t happened for me, I’ve made mistakes.

“This time, I practiced for two days at Drumtassie and things worked on the day. Now I’m off to Ireland in October and I fished there before with the Scottish Five Nations team.”

Scott fished a hand-tied bug on a floating line at Drumtassie where the anglers were piped to their pegs in glorious weather.

Scott Pozzi

Eventually, 267 fish were caught and returned to the water at popular Drumtassie Fishery near Blackridge, a rod average of 11 fish.

Brian Quinn, the organiser, said: “It was so close, it went to the wire and the time of the first fish, to decide the winner. There was even a tie to decide fourth and fifth place. Fishing was steady but the top anglers shone through.”

Kevin Andrews (Kilmarnock) was third on 19 fish and his first was at 9.27am. Stevie Plank (Stirling) finished fourth with Peter Cowie (Aberdeenshire) fifth. Both caught 17 fish, and both landed their first at 9.04am, and Cowie helped win gold for Scotland when the Home International was held at New Haylie near Largs.

Brian Kennedy (Newton Mearns) was sixth on 16 fish and Colin Sharp (Fife) seventh on 14.

Quinn from Glasgow is the team manager and Sharp is reserve. Robert Golon from Ormiston in East Lothian was 11th with 12 fish.

Elsewhere, Scotland Youth Rory Stewart landed 21 fish using yellow owl and buzzer patterns in the Scottish Ladies fund-raiser at Burnhouse Lochan with Darren Barick second on 13 fish and Ronnie Couper third with ten fish.

Kirsty Murray, one of the organisers, said 130 were caught between 22 anglers mainly on dry flies and they raised £1,045 which will relieve some of the financial pressure on the squad who travel to Ireland next month for the Home International.

Sea fishing now and Edinburgh-based David Cooper, who represented Scotland in the world championships last year in Spain, came second in Zone B with 12 fish for 183 points at the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers match at Riverside Drive in Dundee.

Gavin Owen from Tyneside won the Zone with ten fish but for 210 points. Billy Buckley (Uddingston), another member of the Scotland team in Spain, won Zone A with 12 fish for 229 points with Chris Horn (Kirkcaldy) second on 223 points and 11 fish.

In Zone C, the winner was Paddy Kerrigan (Tyneside) with 241 points and 16 fish with James Duncan (Montrose) second with 200 points and ten fish.

The longest fish was landed by Edinburgh teenager Eryk Janik, a 32cm flatfish, with Tommy Dolan equalling that and the junior winner was Franky Hamilton with 11 fish for 193 points.

Still on sea fishing, bosses of the Bass Rock Shope Angling League welcomed some new faces to their first match of their Summer Series on Belhaven Beach.

Five new members fished the competition and Barry McEwan (Port Seton), a Scotland international, won with seven fish for 120cm with club secretary, James Ogilvie (Haddington), second with two fish for 46cm. Third was his son, Craig Ogilvie (North Berwick), the new club chairman, with two fish for 45cm, and fourth Jimmy Green (Musselburgh) with one fish for 30cm. That was big enough to win the longest fish prize. One of the newcomers, Ian Young (Eyemouth), was fifth with one fish for 27cm.

On to coarse fishing and East Lothian-based Simon Clynshaw (cor) is neck-and-neck with Darrin Ferguson, who won the Summer League, as we enter the final leg of the club’s winter league on Saturday.

The best four match scores from the six matches determines the winner. Ferguson said: “We both have three section wins each, so it is all to play for going into the last match although Simon still has a weight advantage.”

Geoff Lowe from Edinburgh and John Perella (cor) are contesting third place with both on similar points and weight.

Ferguson was one of several anglers who took part in a sweepstake on Snake Lake at Orchil last Sunday. It’s the same venue this weekend and he said: “The weather was really poor with an East wind which cut through you. Consequently, returns were not great.” The club’s Summer League starts on May 3.

Reports from around the lakes indicate good fishing. John Kearney and Billy Wilson both hooking into ten fish. Kierney caught his in a session from 8.30am to 2.30pm and Wilson hooked into his fish during a 3.5hr stint later in the day when the water cooled.

Kearney’s haul included a 10lb brown and a 4.5lb Tiger on snakes while Wilson had a 7lb brown and 7lb rainbow on dries and buzzer patterns. Bosses have re-stocked the bait and fly ponds.

Morton Fishings near Livingston has re-stocked while Bobby Adams had what he termed a “brilliant” day at Glencorse with 16 to his net. His boat partner had 14.

Also in The Pentlands, two anglers brought 34 fish to their boat with others reporting ten fish. Bank anglers were hooking on all parts of the water with lures, olive hot-head damsels, yellow dancers and black bunny leech working.

At Newlands Tweedale near Gifford, Les Waite (Eskbank) had nine on buzzer but Tommy Dickson (Dunbar) topped that with 12 on buzzers and Bob Cockburn (Duns) was even better with 21 on crippled midge.