Flyers add Brady Ramsay to line up for weekend derby

Fife Flyers will hand a derby debut to new signing, Brady Ramsay, this weekend.

The 24-year old former Sheffield Steelers import was added to the roster this evening, and will make his debut against Edinburgh Capitals on Saturday, and join the team on the road to face Coventry Blaze the following evening.

His arrival comes as forward Shayne Stockton is sidelined through injury – and Carlo Finucci has been hit with a one-game ban which rules him out of Saturday’s game.

Flyers have yet to clarify, or make any comment on, his injury or how he long he may be out after taking a big hit in the victory at Braehead last weekend. Stockton missed Tuesday’s Challenge Cup defeat in Belfast, and the club has moved quickly to strengthen the bench in his absence.

Ramsay’s arrival will ease the pressure on the team which has just completed a hectic festive schedule, and begins 2018 sitting in third place in the Elite, and in control of its conference.

The move to Kirkcaldy marks a swift return to UK hockey.

The native of Calgary signed for Steelers in summer, but found himself used as a spare import before the club released him last month.

Ice time certainly won’t be an issue in Kirkcaldy as the fourth-year pro hockey player with an ECHL backgrounds –he iced Indy Fuel, Ontario Reign, Tulsa Oilers and Stockton Thunder – looks to make his mark north of the border.

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, said: ‘‘Brady will complement the type of team we have.

‘‘He is a young energetic team guy who can play in all situations and positions.

‘‘We have had very positive references on him which was key in deciding who to bring in. We have a special group here and we wanted to make sure we brought in a guy who could add value with little disruption to the current team dynamic.’’

Ramsay’s arrival gives the coaching staff the option of dropping James Isaacs’ back to the blue line as required, and adds fresh energy into the dressing-room after Tuesday’s tough 7-0 loss to Belfast spiked Fife’s impressive momentum.

“We are conscious that we have a lot games coming up in the second half, and we feel the time was right to bring an extra body to cover ourselves down the stretch,’’ added Hutchins.

“We are happy to have him on board and start working with him.”

Ramsay will wear jersey #36.

>> Carlo Finucci became the first Fife Flyers’ player to be punished by the Department of Player Safety (DOPS) this season after they hit him with a one-game ban for abuse of the match officials.

Finucci sat out a ten-minute misconduct during the game in Belfast on Tuesday.

With Flyers facing a penalty, DOPS said his decision to fire the puck with force rather than simply touch it was ‘‘not a normal play’’ and branded his actions as as ‘‘disrespectful and meaningless.’’

He will be suspended for the derby against Edinburgh.