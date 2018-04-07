Flyers aim to bow out with heads held high in bronze game

It’s the game no pro player wants to be part of, but Fife Flyers will go into Sunday’s bronze medal match and make the most of their last time together this season.

A remarkable season draws to a close at midday on Sunday as Flyers take on the losing side from the second semi-final between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers.

The result is irrelevant, but, for the coaches and players there is a determination to sign off in some style.

Netminder Andy Iles,summed it up best when he said: ‘’Looking round the locker room, disappointment aside, I feel so proud to part of this team and to represent this organisation, this club and play for my brothers.

‘’We want to put on a show we can be proud of and the fans can be proud of.’’

Iles, one of the stand-out performers this season, said Flyers weren’t just delighted to at the finals - they expected to be there.

‘’We were never a seventh placed team. We were making a run for the league at one point.

‘’It was exciting getting here because it meant we got to play two more games together as a team.

‘’You can see the spirit in the room. Maybe our CVs don’t stack up against others, but we gelled, and that is a credit to the players, the coaches and the club.

‘’For people for so many different backgrounds to come together … it was incredibly special.

‘’People do not appreciate the talent and cohesion we have on this team.

‘’We expected to win tonight. We expected to win the championship.

‘’Our time is done, but we left it all out there.

‘’This has been a very special year for this organisation and we have a lot to be proud of.’’

Sunday’s bronze game may be the poor relation of the finals weekend, but it could yet deliver some rich entertainment as Fife’s comeback kings take their final bow.

They deserve the best farewell possible from the fans too.