Flyers complete four-point weekend with derby double

You can’t ask for more than a four-point weekend in ice hockey.

Fife Flyers wrapped up a derby double over Edinburgh Capitals with a comfortable 5-1 win in Edinburgh tonight.

Carlo Finucci had a hand in every goal, netting a hat-trick and two assists, but the MoM award went to netminder Andy Iles who made some solid saves early on to lay the foundations of this important road win.

The duo were certainly instrumental in sweeping aside a Caps outfit now in danger of vanishing without trace at the foot of the table, and bedevilled by unsettled times off the ice too.

Credit to the players and fans for going at it with a fair bit of gusto, but it’s barely December and their season is almost beyond saving.

Caps started well, and made a fair number of early shots on Iles who was equal to them all.

Fife came on to a solid game, and the opening goal at 17:59 was key.

The move summed up the difference between the teams as Finucci combined with James Isaacs, played a neat one-two and then polished it off at the back post.

Caps were level in 25 minutes through a Mike D’Orazio power play counter, which sparked a mass teddy bear toss on to the ice.

The toys removed, the game had only just re-started when Fife responded for 2-1, Finucci turning playmaker for Charlie Mosey to beat netminder Shegalo.

The third goal was the key to controlling this game, and it came from Fife five minutes into the third period, Again, it fell to Finucci as he made the space to take the puck from Chase Schaber and drill home a smashing goal.

Four minutes later, he struck again, this time on the powerplay as he followed Jim Jorgensen’s shot from the blue line which flew off the back boards and landed neatly for the winger to hit the unguarded goal.

In truth it was game over at that stage, but Liam Heelis added a fifth at the back door with Finucci taking the assist.

The result and progress over the weekend pleased the coaching staff who are all to aware of how difficult opponents Caps can be – particularly when the chips are down.

‘‘We made it tough on ourselves at time, ‘‘ said Todd Dutiaume, head coach.

‘‘These are not easy games to play in, but both opened up for us, and it was good to see the goals come across the lines.’’