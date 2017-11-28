Flyers face Belfast in ‘Pick Your Opponents’ EIHL cup draw

Fife Flyers will face Belfast Giants in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

They were paired in today’s draw which saw the seeded teams pick their opponents – the first time the EIHL has used this method.

Sheffield Steelers were the top seeds and got to make the first choice – they opted for struggling Dundee Stars, seeded eighth.

As second seeds, MK Lightning went for Nottingham Panthers.

That left third seeds, Belfast, with the choice of Fife, Cardiff or Guildford.

They opted for Flyers, setting up another sail, or flight, for the team and fans.

Dates for both legs have yet to be confirmed – the seeded teams get a choice on the home leg preference as well.

The semi-finals were also set out.

The winners of the Sheffield-Dundee tie will take on Cardiff or Guildford, while, if Fife knock out Giants, they will then face Nottingham or Milton Keynes.