Flyers fans await news on plans for next season

Almost a month has passed since the end of the Elite League season, but Fife Flyers fans are still awaiting news from the club on its plans for its landmark 80th campaign.

2018-19 season tickets have been on sale for weeks, however, the club has yet to confirm whether head coach Todd Dutiaume will remain at the helm, along with assistant Jeff Hutchins.

The Press contacted club director Jack Wishart this week, who insisted that progress is being made and that announcements will follow in due course.

“Nothing has been confirmed yet, he said.

“We’re just tying up the loose ends from the end of the season in terms of flats and cars. We have been in talks with players but nothing has been signed as yet.”

When asked if Dutiaume and Hutchins will remain in place after the club’s most successful Elite League season to date, Mr Wishart added: “We’re not in a position to announce that yet. We hope to be able to very soon.”

Meanwhile, the future of the Gardiner Conference is currently uncertain following the demise of Edinburgh Capitals.

The club lost the contract to use Murrayfield Ice Rink last month, with a rival bid from the reformed Murrayfield Racers winning the licence, and submitting an application to join the EIHL.

However, Racers have since been denied entry into the EIHL after member clubs voted against their application in a secret ballot, leaving the Scottish conference in danger of losing one of its four sides.

Rumours are circulating that Hull Pirates could be waiting in the wings, with the next league meeting due to take place on May 22.

How this impacts on Fife’s 2018-19 fixture list remains to be seen.