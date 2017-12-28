Flyers look to continue hot form into new year

Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume is urging his players to rest over the festive period as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast.

Flyers are in the midst of a six-game fortnight which continues with a home match against Guildford Flames on Saturday before a trip to Murrayfield Ice Rink to face Edinburgh Capitals for the traditional Hogmanay fixture on Sunday.

Manchester Storm then first-foot FIfe Ice Arena on Wednesday to complete a hectic spell of fixtures for the Kirkcaldy men, who are looking to continue their recent excellent form that has seen them win seven of their last eight league matches.

“What will be key in these next few days is to the take the rest when we can get it,” Dutiaume said.

“We’ve been quite hard on the guys this year and been quite regimented but now we go into a run of games where we play something like six times in 12 nights so we need to make sure the guys are rested and that they are taking care of their bodies.

“This is where we play a few of our games in hand here and by winning them we can ultimately make big strides up the league and leapfrog a few teams.”

Dutiaume was delighted with team’s performance in the record-breaking 10-1 win over Edinburgh on Boxing Day, as well as the 2-1 overtime victory in Guildford on Saturday.

“Edinburgh can make things difficult but we managed to see them off and it was pretty comfortable,” he said. “Obviously the three early goals didn’t help their confidence and their heads dropped.

“It can be hard to stay fully engaged but we urged the guys to continue doing the right things and not get too loose and not to let bad habits creep in.

“Looking back to Guildford last Saturday, we made it down there and were coming up against a team who had beaten us twice already.

“What was most satisfying about that win for me is that Guildford is arguably one of the toughest buildings to go into this season.”

Dutiaume is now hoping to square the season series against Guildford this Saturday, to make up for the two losses to Paul Dixon’s side earlier in the campaign.

“I feel they are a very similar side to us,” Dutiaume added. “They keep putting up results against some top teams. “They are disciplined, hard working, and won’t take anything lying down. Following our win in their building last week they will be coming here with intent and that’s something we need to match and do better if we want to take the win.”

Dutiaume is also warning his men not to take Edinburgh lightly in their own rink this Sunday.

“Going into Edinburgh for whatever reason has never been an easy place to go and we will have to be switched on,” he said. “It will be a totally different game to the one on Boxing Day and they will be a lot tougher and put up a good resistance there.

“In all three matches coming up against Guildford, Edinburgh and Manchester, we will need to stay switched on and ready to go if we want to come out on top.”