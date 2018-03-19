Flyers lose key forward to one-game suspension

Fife Flyers will be without a key forward for tomorrow’s trip to Nottingham Panthers after being landed with a suspension.

The Elite League Department of Player Safety has upheld the Match Penalty for slew footing assessed on Liam Heelis during the game against Dundee Stars on Sunday.

A match penalty carries an automatic one game suspension, which will rule Heelis out of the trip to the National Ice Centre.

Heelis’ presence is sure to be missed as he is the club’s joint top scorer this season as one of three Fife players tied on 60 points for the season so far.

Flyers are also likely to face the Panthers without injured imports Andy Iles, Ian Young and Evan Bloodoff.