Flyers newbie Ramsay hoping to fit into Fife style

Fife Flyers newbie Brady Ramsay is looking forward to getting his teeth back into the Elite League.

Ramsay was released by Sheffield Steelers last month, but after a short break back home in Canada, he has flown back across the pond to join a Fife side chasing a league and conference double.

The 24-year-old, who can play wing or centre, describes himself as an “energy guy” and “someone who is defensively responsible and can play the penalty kill when called upon.”

He believes his hard-nosed style will fit right into Flyers hard-working dressing room.

“First impression is that, off the ice, it’s a really tight-knit group here,” Ramsay told the Press.

“It’s a great group of guys and, on the ice, they are very hard-working and disciplined.

“I think they are one of lowest teams for penalty minutes in the league.

“It’s a gritty bunch of guys who are going to put their bodies on the line every night.

“That’s what Todd and I discussed and he thought I’d fit in here.

“The’ve been doing so well so to bring someone in is tough because you don’t want to shake up the dressing room, but he thought I’d fit in well, and it’s been going good so far.”

Ramsay, who has played 152 games in North America’s ECHL, admitted he had no qualms about returning to the EIHL, and that he harbours no hard feelings towards Sheffield for his departure.

“They were just carrying extra imports and wanted to shake things up, and that was it basically,” he said.

“It’s a business, and it’s part of the game. Things happen for a reason, and I’m really happy to be here.

“It’s a really good league too, and I don’t think it gets enough credit. You don’t really know the level of the league until you have seen it live, or played in it.

“I just don’t think many people back home are very educated about it, or even know there’s a 14-import rule, and that it’s a really good league.”

Ramsay’s arrival means Fife now carry a spare import on the roster, and with a hectic schedule in the second half of the campaign, the extra body could prove crucial in the club’s league, conference and play-off ambitions.

His signing coincided with an injury to Shayne Stockton, and a suspension to Carlo Finucci, so despite being short of game fitness, the former Indy Fuel man was thrown straight into his debut against Edinburgh Capitals on Saturday, where he endeared himself to the home fans with a tigerish display, even dropping the gloves for a fight.

“It was great,” he reflected.

“Saturday night playing in front of the home crowd was awesome and to get that win is always fun at home. “Sunday wasn’t the result we wanted, but we’ll have a good week this week and get back on track.

“To win the league is the goal for everyone in that room.

“I think we can achieve it, and I just want to help the team in any way I can.”