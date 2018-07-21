Flyers sign Cardiff Devils centreman Paul Crowder

Fife Flyers have added a centreman to their roster with the capture of Paul Crowder from Cardiff Devils.

He leaves the EIHL league champions to ice in Kirkcaldy for the 2018-19 season which starts in five weeks time.

Crowder (33) is the second highly experienced player to be added to the roster – defenceman Scott Aarssen was signed from Sheffield Steelers, the first new face in coach Todd Dutiaume’s roster which is now starting to take shape.

READ MORE Be part of Fife Flyers’ 80th anniversary

Crowder spent one season with Devils where he was reunited for former team-mates Andrew Lord and Joey Haddad from his days with ECHL outfit, Wheeling Nailers.

He played his college hockey with Alkaska-Anchorage Seawolves before turning pro in 2008/09 with AHL outfit, Hartford Wolf Pack.

He switched between the ECHL and AHL up until 2015-16 when he spent a year in France, icing with Gothiques d’amiens, before returning to North America, and reuniting with Fort Wayne Komets.

READ MORE {https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/sport/finucci-reveals-why-he-turned-down-rival-offers-for-third-season-in-fife-1-4761718| Carlo Finucci on his return to Flyers|Click here}

Crowder didn’t ice in 22016-17, returning to the sport with Devils last season where he played in 47 games, with stats of 12+14.

His performances against Fife put him on the radar of Dutiaume, and assistant coach, Jeff Hutchins.

Dutiaume said: “ Paul is an experienced player who will help strengthen our squad.

“We were impressed with him last season whenever we played against the Devils. He will be an experienced, reliable player for us.”

Crowder, a dual passport holder, said he was looking forward to icing in Fife.

“I’m really excited to be joining Flyers,’’ he said. “They have an exciting style of play and I can’t wait to get the season underway.’’