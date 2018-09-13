Flyers start league with midweek point in Sheffield

Sheffield Steelers 4 Fife Flyers 3 (OT)

Fife Flyers took a point from their opening league fixture of the season following an overtime defeat at Sheffield Steelers last night.

The Kirkcaldy side twice led as they threatened to inflict a second successive home defeat on Steelers, before the home side recovered to win in the extra session.

Click the link to read the match report from our fellow Johnston Press title, the Sheffield Star: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/ice-hockey/sheffield-steelers/final-score-sheffield-steelers-4-3-fife-overtime-1-9346685