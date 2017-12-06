Flyers switch Belfast league tie to cup clash

Fife Flyers have confirmed dates for their Challenge Cup quarter-final head to head with Belfast Giants.

The clubs meet in the first leg in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, December 16.

They were scheduled to play a league game on that date – it has been kicked into the long grass until next February to allow the cup tie to go ahead.

The return leg will be in Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.

The change means that some season ticket holders will be hit.

Blue passes are valid for the quarter-final – but yellow passes are not.

The league match will now be played on Wednesday, February 28.

