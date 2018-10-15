Flyers win 11-goal thriller to claim four point weekend over Guildford

Guildford Flames 5 Fife Flyers 6

Paul Crowder was at the double again as Fife Flyers made it three wins out of three over Guildford Flames this season in an 11-goal thriller at the Spectrum last night.

For the second night running Guildford were unable to convert a superior shot count into victory, with Flyers netminder Shane Owen saving 47 out of 52 attempts to help his team claim a four-point weekend over the frustrated Surrey club.

Flyers were looking to continue from their 6-3 win in Kirkcaldy the previous evening, and they quickly shook off the bus legs to take the lead in the second minute when Danick Gauthier tipped home a pass from Brett Bulmer.

Flames replied after just 30 seconds through Ben Davies equaliser, and the frenetic start continued as Flyers regained the lead on 3.56 with Carlo Finucci putting the finishing touch to a five-on-three powerplay.

Again the hosts hit back, but they had to wait until the 11-minute mark as they took advantage of a powerplay - something they failed to do in six attempts the previous night - with Evan Janssen sweeping home from close range.

Flames had a goal washed out on 14.25 with the puck appearing to be kicked into the net, and Flyers took a one-goal advantage into the first break with another 'Hollywood' strike from Bulmer, showing great skill to beat several men before slotting past a sprawled Travis Fullerton.

Flyers shot themselves in the foot on 25.14, conceding a shorthanded equaliser as Jamie Crooks broke away to score his side's third equaliser of the night, and then Owen was called upon to save a penalty shot from Janssen after the forward had been impeded.

There was needle between big Flames defenceman Cordin Baldwin and Fife forward Gauthier carried over from the previous night, and the pair dropped the gloves for a fight which landed them both five minute penalties on the 29-minute mark.

Straight from the resulting face-off, the visitors took the lead for the fourth time as Crowder got his first of the night, and his third of the weekend following his double the previous night.

Predictably, given the pattern of scoring, Flames levelled before the end of the second period with Davies eventually getting the better of Owen after a frenzy of relentless pressure from the home side.

After 42 minutes of chasing Flyers down, Flames took the lead for the first time early in the third period with Kruise Reddick making it 5-4 on the powerplay.

But the home side had just 23 seconds to enjoy the feeling as defenceman Rick Pinkston equalised for Fife with his second goal of the season.

Flyers killed a Bari McKenzie penalty then got their noses back in front on 51.09 as Crowder pounced on a rebound for his second, putting Flyers 6-5 ahead.

This time there was no way back for the hosts, as Flyers collected a hard-won two points from one of the most entertaining games of the season thus far.

The result extending Fife's league-winning streak to six games, and leaves Todd Dutiaume's men second in the EIHL standings with 13 points from a possible 14.