Football festival to celebrate Glenrothes' 70th birthday

More than 500 players took part in a football festival extravaganza to help celebrate Glenrothes’ 70th birthday earlier this month.

There was a real carnival atmosphere at the home of community football club Glenrothes Strollers as the town came together to mark the big milestone, with football, BBQ, a bouncy castle and lots of other entertainment on June 10.

Glenrothes was one of five new Scottish towns – Cumbernauld, East Kilbride, Irvine and Livingston – to be built after the second world war, designed to increase the standard of living for residents.

The Strollers in partnership with Fife Council hosted the celebratory event.

Players of all ages were involved from young children right through to the adult amateur side as well as a host of other teams including Lomond Colts, Rothes Juniors, Woodside, Glenrothes Athletic, Glenrothes Amateurs, East Fife and AM Soccer.

And there were plenty of interested onlookers watching the proceedings unfold and revelling in the festivities.

Although the games were played in a competitive spirit every player on the day received a friendship medal from their participation in the festival.

Local businesses also came along on the day to show their support and join in the celebrations, with Kingdom FM, Arnold Clark and World of Parties all attending the festival.

Local councillors also came along to show their support and present the medals to players.

There wasn’t just football on show with a bouncy castle, highland dancers and a piper also providing entertainment for guests.

The Pavilion Cafe provided a BBQ and refreshments for all the attendees enjoying the good weather on the day.

Ross Cafferkey, the Glenrothes Strollers’ club development officer, said: “We are delighted that the club were able to help the council with the celebrations of the town’s 70th birthday.

“We are a community club so are always pleased when we are able to give back to the town, especially when it’s something on as big a scale as this.

“It’s great to see so many people coming together to celebrate the towns birthday through football and enjoying themselves while doing so.

“It’s magical to see how football brings people of all ages together and we’ve had young kids all the way through to adults taking part.

“Of course, there was much more than football on offer with kids’ entertainment and highland dancers also here, so there was something for everyone.

“A massive thank you needs to be said to everyone who helped with the planning and organisation of the football festival and those who helped with setting up to make everything run smoothly.

“We are also grateful that local businesses also helped out to support the event.

“A big thanks to the other teams as well for coming along and getting involved.

“In addition to the festival Strollers are also running a summer football camp in the school holidays open to all boys and girls aged 5-12 to enhance their footballing skills, so this is just the beginning of our summer and our continuing work within the community.”

The celebrations are set to continue with Go Glenrothes holding a birthday party at Warout Stadium, the home of Glenrothes Juniors, this Saturday from 11am to 10pm.

There will be a family fun area and live music throughout the day. For tickets head to www.glenrothes70.co.uk.