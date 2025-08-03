1-1 draw extends Raith Rovers’ wait for league opening-day win to five years

Dylan Easton equalised for Raith Rovers from the penalty spot at home to Queen’s Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photos: Eddie Doig)

An 81st-minute Dylan Easton penalty earned Raith Rovers their first point of the new William Hill Championship football season at home to Queen’s Park on Saturday.

That draw at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park extends the Fifers’ wait for a winning start to a league campaign to five years, their last having been by 3-0 hosting Arbroath back in October 2020.

Manager Barry Robson’s side, playing a 3-4-3 formation, will be grateful for that point, however, having been just ten minutes or so away from back-to-back opening-day defeats after centre-forward Michael Ruth had put the visiting Glaswegians ahead on ten minutes, also from the penalty spot, in front of a crowd of 3,391.

Ruth’s spot-kick past home goalkeeper Josh Rae was awarded by referee Duncan Nicolson for a foul on Roddy MacGregor by Scott Brown and forward Easton’s beyond visiting No 1 Calum Ferrie was given for a handball by Tyrece McDonnell following a Calum Fordyce header.

Since getting the better of the Red Lichties five years ago with John McGlynn as manager, Raith have started the following seasons by drawing 4-4 at home to Hamilton Academical under McGlynn and losing 2-0 away to Cove Rangers, tying 2-2 at Partick Thistle and going down 1-0 at Airdrieonians with Ian Murray in charge.

Next up for Rovers is a trip to Ayr United this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Somerset Park at 3pm and their hosts also go into their second game of the season on the back of a one-all draw, away to Arbroath last Friday in their case.

They’ll head west hoping for a first win in Ayr since one by 2-1 in February 2024, having lost all three of their games there last term – by 3-0 in January and 2-0 last August in the league and by 3-2 in September in the Scottish League Challenge Cup, rebranded as the KDM Evolution Trophy this season.

Robson, 46, was left frustrated by his team’s failure to make their control of the game count, telling Raith TV afterwards: “When you’ve got total domination, if you come away winning one-nil, it’s about keeping that clean sheet. That’s what we were so good at last year.

“I don’t think Josh Rae touched the ball in the second half, so that’s a bit of a head-scratcher.

“That was how I want us to look as we want to dominate games.

“When I came in, we were probably at the opposite end of games like that but now we’re dominating a lot more, which is pleasing.

“It’s more a frustration than anything else.

“Even when we went a goal down, it was one-way traffic all the game. It was us that were trying to score goals. We were trying to do the right things. We were trying to switch it out. We tried to counter-press well.

“We went for it. It pleased me that the players kept going and on another day we would have scored a couple more goals.

“I was pleased with a lot of stuff we did. We controlled the game for large parts. We totally dominated the game.

“You could see us keep going, keep going and keep going at them. That’s the intensity we want to play at.

“I’m frustrated but we did a lot of things right as well.”