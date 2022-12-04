19 youth football team photos showing talented young Fifers over last 20 years

Fife has many great youth football teams which give youngsters a chance to play sport.
Team photos have appeared in our newspapers across the decades, capturing success as well as new sponsorship deals – this gallery features just some of the images which have appeared in print.
Lomond Colts 1999s
Photo: na
A joint venture between Castlehill Primary School and Cupar Violet Girls Football Club resulted in a mini football tournament for under 11 girls at the town’s Lady Inch. Lomond Colts and Glenrothes Strollers both sent teams, with Strollers coming out on top, defeating Lomond 3-1 and Cupar 2-0. in the other match Cupar beat Lomond 4-2.
Photo: Contributed
The Scottish football mascot came to the Lomond centre, Glenrothes to meet the girls football sides ahead of a friendly and Euro 2017
Photo: George Mcluskie
Youngsters from Burntisland Shipyard under 9s and local councillor George Kay at the site of two new football pitches at Seamill in Burntisland in 2015. From left, Mike Hoy coach, Cllr George Kay, Lee Mahady coach and sponsor Grant Sharp.
Photo: George McLuskie