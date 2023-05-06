2-2 draw leaves both Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle happy

Partick Thistle's Darren Brownlie celebrating putting his side ahead against Raith Rovers on Friday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Fifers being the only team in the division with nothing to play for as they were destined to end up seventh in the table however events unfolded at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park, Friday night’s game was the deadest and most rubbery of dead rubbers for them, but they and manager Ian Murray weren’t looking at it that way as they were keen to sign off for the summer on a positive note and give their fans something to cheer about.

Thistle manager Kris Doolan’s visitors, on the other hand, were in pursuit of one of the Scottish Premiership play-off places coveted by Raith earlier in the season but put out of reach by a recent run of disappointing results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four goals and a point apiece ticked both boxes, honour being satisfied from Raith’s perspective by a respectable performance and Thistle, though dropping a place in the table, remaining in the top four by virtue of their goal difference being ten better than fifth-placed Greenock Morton’s.

Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan going up against Partick Thistle's Scott Tiffoney at Kirkcaldy's Stark's Park on Friday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Partick now go on to host itinerant Glasgow rivals Queen’s Park in a play-off quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, with the second leg following at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park next Friday.

Darren Brownlie’s 21st-minute opener put Thistle on course to retain possession of third place but a 35th-minute Lewis Vaughan penalty and Scott McGill strike on the hour mark threatened to spoil their party until a Scott Tiffoney equaliser on 68 minutes to make it 2-2 salvaged their top-four status, nullifying Morton’s 2-1 victory at Cove Rangers at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray was satisfied by the second half of his side’s swan-song for an injury-ravaged season, if not the preceding 45 minutes, telling Raith TV afterwards: “Overall, I thought we deserved our point.

“In the first half, we were very poor, but Thistle were very good as well, we have to acknowledge that. They’re a really good football side and they play really good stuff.

Scott McGill in possession for Raith Rovers versus Partick Thistle on Friday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“They’re playing a short game now and we struggled with their movement and to match their runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We looked a wee bit tired, which is understandable, and a wee bit leggy, but in the second half I thought we were excellent. We got much closer to their players in wide areas, we nullified their two wide players, who were causing us a lot of bother, and our two centre-halves were excellent as well.

“I’m delighted for the players to get a point and I’m delighted for the supporters to go away with a wee smile on their faces as we all deserved that.”

Murray singled out veteran goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald for praise for the part he played in securing a point by keeping out an 82nd-minute Danny Mullen header that looked all but certain to win the game for them, saying: “Towards the end, Jamie came up with an incredible save. I was expecting the net to bulge, so we have to thank our goalkeeper as well.”

Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan being fouled by Partick Thistle's Ross Docherty on Friday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers finish the season on 43 points from 36 fixtures, 20 worse off than champions Dundee but a dozen clear of basement side Cove.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray celebrating Scott McGill's 59th-minute goal for the Fifers (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan celebrating making it 1-1 against Partick Thistle at Stark's Park in Kircaldy on Friday (Pic: Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

Partick Thistle's Kyle Turner and Raith Rovers' Tom Lang vying for the ball on Friday (Pic: Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad