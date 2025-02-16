3-0 home win against Partick Thistle takes Raith Rovers up to fifth and within six points of play-off places

Two goals from on-loan attacking midfielder Finlay Pollock, on eight minutes and 26, and a 62nd-minute Dylan Easton penalty, awarded by referee Lloyd Wilson for a foul on forward Jamie Gullan, secured victory for manager Barry Robson’s hosts against opposite number Kris Doolan’s visitors and extended their current unbeaten pre-play-off league run against the Glaswegians to eight games.

That result, in front of a crowd of 3,749 at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park, lifts the Fifers up to fifth place in the table, on 30 points from 23 fixtures.

That’s six points behind the fourth-from-top promotion play-off place currently in Partick’s possession with two games in hand on them, though so tight is the middle of the table that it’s also only seven points clear of the second-from-bottom relegation spot occupied by Dunfermline Athletic at the moment.

Raith continue their push for a top-four finish with another home game this coming Saturday, against third-from-bottom Hamilton Academical, with kick-off at 3pm, and they go into that 24th fixture of the season on the back of a four-match unbeaten run versus the South Lanarkshire outfit.

Robson was pleased with the display put in by his side, telling Raith TV afterwards: “In the first half, we were outstanding in the way we transitioned, the way we passed the ball through them quickly, the speed we played at and our counter-pressure.

“We were hard to deal with. You could see a real identity to us. That’s how aggressive we want to be.

“I thought we were really, really pleasing in the first half. In the second half, we controlled the game well.

“We kept them to a minimum of chances and kept a clean sheet, so we were pretty much in control in the second half as well.

“We’re a handful when we get it right and we press right and we pass the ball right, passing it forward and playing diagonal passes, and we try to be aggressive with our defensive line. It’s all of those types of things and I thought today we got most of it right.

“You could see the excitement from the players and you could see the excitement from the fans about how we wanted to attack continuously, so it was a good afternoon for us and I think the players deserve a lot of credit for that.

“We’re really pleased but we don’t get carried away. We’ve had some really good performances and you’ve seen a real way that we want to be over the last couple of weeks, but we need to keep it going.

“We need to try and build a bit of consistency. I’m starting to see that in the way we’ve played but we also need to get consistency with results.”

Robson was delighted to see Pollock, 20, on a season-long loan from Heart of Midlothian, double his tally of championship goals for the campaign in the space of not much more than quarter of an hour, saying: “He’s getting into good areas, so we’re really pleased for Finlay, but he’s got a lot of hard work to do, just like the other ones.”

