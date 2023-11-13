News you can trust since 1871
3-2 victory for Raith Rovers at Queen’s Park one to remember, says match-winner Ross Millen

​Raith Rovers defender Ross Millen says Saturday’s 3-2 win against Queen’s Park, one of his former clubs, is a match he’ll remember for a long time to come.
By Darin Hutson
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:14 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 11:14 GMT
Ross Millen celebrating scoring Saturday's match-winner for Raith Rovers against Queen's Park at Glasgow's Hampden Park (Photo: Eddie Doig)Ross Millen celebrating scoring Saturday's match-winner for Raith Rovers against Queen's Park at Glasgow's Hampden Park (Photo: Eddie Doig)
Millen scored the Fifers’ match-winning goal at Glasgow’s Hampden Park two minutes into time added on at the end of the game from the penalty spot after Lewis Vaughan had put them ahead on 39 minutes and Jack Hamilton had got them back on level terms on 89 after falling 2-1 behind.

“We’re all delighted,” the 29-year-old told Raith TV afterwards.

“It was a good day. That’s one I’ll remember for a long time. I’m very happy.

“It’s nice to have good days like that and you always remember stuff like that.”

Millen, at the Glasgow club from 2016 to 2018, said he’d had no doubts he was the right man to take the spot-kick, explaining: “I just thought I should maybe try and show a wee bit of leadership and say to the boys ‘we’re all right. We’ll be fine’.

“I just felt it was my moment, to be fair.

“We’d practised penalties the day before, as we always do, and I just felt comfortable here because I’ve played here a few times for Queen’s Park. I just felt at home.

“This year I think we’ve shown that we do keep going until the last second. You could see the boys were going and we weren’t going to stop.”

Explaining his decision to panenka home goalkeeper Calum Ferrie, Millen added: “I saw him at the last minute just standing his line but I was always going to chip it. I don’t know why.

“It was in my head and once you make that decision, you stick with it, and thankfully it went in.”

