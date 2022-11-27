Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly with the match-ball after the Fifers' 3-0 Scottish Cup third-round victory against Auchinleck Talbot at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

Three second-half goals from the 27-year-old – netted on 63 minutes, 73 and 86 – were enough to see off West of Scotland Football League premier division outfit Auchinleck Talbot at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park and Murray was pleased to see the winger, signed from Falkirk in July last year, add to his tally for the season.

“I was delighted for Aidan,” said the 41-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He made a fool of me at half-time because I told our players that we can’t keep relying on Aidan to cut in and put one in the top corner and that’s what he did 15 or 20 minutes later.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray during his side's 3-0 Scottish Cup third-round win against Auchinleck Talbot at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

“He’s got that ability. He’s shown that this season. He’s becoming a massive part of our squad, a really, really important player, and not just with his goals.

“His work-rate is through the roof. We know that from the number we see after games and after training, and it all comes from his training. Every single day, that guy comes in here with a smile on his face, ready to work hard and he’s getting his reward. He’s been fantastic for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Praising the teamwork that went into one of Rovers’ three unanswered goals against their East Ayrshire visitors, Murray said: “We showed tremendous coolness and calmness.

“It would have been very easy for Kyle Connell, as a striker, to try and score from a tight angle but he looked up and passed the ball and after another pass it was a tap-in for Aidan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was really good from a few players in that move but obviously Aidan takes the plaudits and rightly so because he deserves them.”

Connolly was also chuffed with his match-ball-winning display, saying: “It was great to get a hat-trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You want to win games and score goals.”

Murray added: “The biggest positive for me outwith the scoreline was our bravery in keeping the ball and keeping going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it gets to 60 minutes, people get a bit tetchy, a bit nervous, myself included, because we all wanted to get the game done as quick as we could.

“Any win is welcome and that’s another three goals at home and we’re delighted to be in the next round of the Scottish Cup and delighted with the players’ enthusiasm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were potential banana skins all over this competition and we weren’t caught out by one of them.”

It took Rovers until the 63rd minute of the game to break the deadlock, Connolly latching onto a cut-back from Scott Brown and firing a shot across the face of the goal into the top right-hand corner of visiting goalkeeper Andrew Leishman’s net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talbot full-back Ross Taylor saw a header come back off his own crossbar ten minutes later but that was only a temporary reprieve as Connolly struck again on 73 minutes. Again he cut in from the right and that time he picked out a spot at the near post to make it 2-0.