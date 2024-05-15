a
Scottish Championship runners-up Raith Rovers will this week hope to qualify for the Scottish Premiership play-off final by beating Partick Thistle over two legs.
And, after prevailing 2-1 at Firhill in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday evening, Ian Murray’s men would seem to be perfectly poised to complete the job against Thistle in the home second leg this Friday and book a final date against either St Johnstone or Ross County.
Here, the Fife Free Press looks back on what happened in the nine previous Scottish Premiership play-off finals.
