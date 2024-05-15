2014: Hamilton Accies 2-2 Hibernian, Accies win 4-3 on penalties. Amazing comeback sees scorer Jason Scotland (pictured) and Accies level tie with 2-0 win at Easter Road before shootout drama. (Pic Greg Macvean)

Scottish Championship runners-up Raith Rovers will this week hope to qualify for the Scottish Premiership play-off final by beating Partick Thistle over two legs.

And, after prevailing 2-1 at Firhill in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday evening, Ian Murray’s men would seem to be perfectly poised to complete the job against Thistle in the home second leg this Friday and book a final date against either St Johnstone or Ross County.

Here, the Fife Free Press looks back on what happened in the nine previous Scottish Premiership play-off finals.