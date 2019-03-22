A race to be run in memory of Robert

A group of runners are taking on a challenge in memory of their late friend.

The widow of Kirkcaldy man Robert Rowan along with 10 of her friends will take part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday.

Robert, a former pupil at St Andrews High School, tragically passed away in November at the age of just 28.

His wife Suzanne said she was “nervous” but looking forward to the run.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity,” she said, “and delighted that me and my team of 10 runners have raised nearly £22,000 for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).”

Robert had been working as the technical director at Brentford Football Club where he was first employed as the club’s head of football operations in 2014.

He previously worked as sporting director position for Stenhousemuir and also a scout for the SFA and Celtic.

Suzanne added: “Robert’s family and I want to support CRY to raise awareness that every week, 12 apparently fit and healthy young people between the ages of 14 – 35 die of undiagnosed heart conditions.

“By raising awareness, and encouraging screenings, we can work towards reducing that number.”