Raith Rovers gaffer Ian Murray has hit out at Dundee United's decision to cut Raith Rovers' ticket allocation by over 600 compared to their last Tannadice visit (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

The Kirkcaldy side’s board of directors released a statement this week condemning the Tangerines’ decision to reduce Raith’s briefs for the upcoming City of Discovery encounter from 1,950 to 1,342, branding the move “disappointing and “frustrating” as it would leave 30% of The Carling Stand behind the goal lying empty. Leaders United are currently only above second-placed Raith on goal difference with seven matches left, with Jim Goodwin’s team hosting Inverness Caledonian Thistle tomorrow (Saturday) while Rovers are idle.

"United’s decision to reduce our fans’ ticket allocation is a blow in terms of that it's a shame more than anything else,” boss Murray told the Fife Free Press. “It's unnecessary I think quite frankly.

"Will it make much difference in the game? We're not sure.

Murray has no ill feeling towards his Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

"I don't have any ill feeling towards Dundee United on their playing side, Jim and the players, because it's not a football decision.

"It looks like a club decision from Dundee United who are trying to pull out all the stops to give them a little bit of an advantage to get over the line.

"You can look at it two ways. It's a wee bit silly, a wee bit naughty but on the flip side they're doing everything they can to turn the tide in their favour.

"If you look at their mentality, we now know publicly that we've got them a little bit rattled going into the last seven games.

"So it might add just a little more pressure on Dundee United because everybody expected I think by this stage of the season that they would kind of be home and hosed and planning for a return to the Premier League.

"So time will tell if it's the right decision or not."

When asked if United's decision to cut Raith fans' seating allocation for the game a week on Saturday will give his players added motivation, Murray replied: "I don't think so. I think we're pretty highly motivated and full of belief in ourselves at the moment.

"We'd love to have as many fans there as possible. I'm very sure that we could probably take more than we took last time.

"It's more of a shame that some supporters are not getting the chance to come to a kind of packed out away end.

"It would have added to a really, really good atmosphere. The atmosphere last time (when Raith won 1-0 thanks to a Dylan Easton strike) was amazing and this would have been every bit as good if not better.

"So it's a wee bit of a shame not being able to do that but at the end of the day it's outwith our control, it's within the rules of the league so there's not much we can do."

Looking ahead to rivals United’s home game against Inverness this weekend, Murray said: "I go into every weekend expecting United to win. It's not always the case but that's the mentality I go in with.

"It will be a tough game though, that's for sure, because it's a tough league.

"I probably won't go to the game, I'll go somewhere else to stay away a wee bit, but we'll obviously have it well covered in terms of our scouts.

"Anything can happen. Obviously we're looking for a wee bit of help from Inverness but United will be looking at it as a home game to bounce back from their last game (a 3-1 defeat at Dunfermline Athletic).

"Anything that United drop is a bonus.”

Meanwhile, Murray hailed Wednesday night’s Lewis Vaughan testimonial – in which the boss came on as an 83rd-minute substitute in the 5-1 loss to Hibernian – as a very fitting tribute to the striker.

"It was a really good turnout from the Raith supporters and a great night for Lewis and his family,” he said. "I think it showed everybody how high a regard Lewis is held. Not just at Raith, but in the local community.

"I'm really pleased for Lewis and I'm happy for the supporters and the committee that organised it. For me it was good getting a wee run out, not too long. I had a clean sheet and 100% pass completion so happy days!

"And I had to make sure we got what we needed out of the game as well before we move onto the fun stuff.

"Adam Masson played at right-back and Callum Hannah did very well. It was very hard for him because he'd played a full 90 minutes the night before, so we had to take him off quite early just because of fatigue. But he did very, very well.