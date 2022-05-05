A trip down memory lane with Raith Rovers

Guests meet some of the players at the 'Reminiscing Raith' event. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

‘Reminiscing Raith’ is a lunchtime initiative that allows supporters of the club to meet and share their memories.

It is hosted by club historian John Greer, with help from Paul Greig, general manager for Raith Rovers Community Foundation, who says it has grown in popularity since it began last year.

“It’s an opportunity to get people together at Stark’s Park, have a trip down memory land and have a discussion – and that social interaction which might have been missing because of the pandemic,” he says.

“We get people down here and we also provide them with a free meal. They’re getting the opportunity to interact and engage and it’s all about Raith Rovers.

“We sometimes have guest speakers or speak about specific events from the club’s history that can trigger different memories for different people.

“It brings everyone together and it’s great to see.”

Organised through the Raith Rovers Community Foundation, the programme has received funding through Fife Voluntary Action to expand to holding meeting every fortnight.

Mr Greig says: “We work with the football club primarily but we also link with Sporting Memories Scotland and local clubs via the Balwearie Community Sport Hub and link with Active Fife and sportscotland.

“It’s a real team effort so it creates a real community and a strong group and we welcome new participants in every session we do.”

He describes the response as “phenomenal”.

“We generally have between 20-30 at every session, so we’re catering for around 100 elderly people on a weekly basis.

"The club has really bought into the initiative as well.

"It’s great because we want our community to support the football club and, in turn, we want to support the community in the best way we can.”

‘Reminiscing Raith’ is held every second Thursday from 11.30am-1.30pm at Stark’s Park.