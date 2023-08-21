EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray complains to referee Nick Walsh at full time during a Viaplay Cup Round of Sixteen match between Hibernian and Raith Rovers at Easter Road, on August 20, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Kirkcaldy club pushed Premiership Hibernian all the way, controlling long spells of the second round tie, but they were beaten 2-1 despite a gutsy showing.

After a dull first half at a sparse Easter Road, Elie Youan headed Lee Johnson’s men ahead on 57 minutes from a corner kick, with Callum Smith then going on to equalise for the away side ten minutes later. He slotted home superbly under David Marshall after Lewis Vaughan stole possession just outside the Hibs box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, less than a minute after levelling the tie, the Stark’s Park side were behind again when Youan found substitute Dylan Vente in the box, and he managed to squeeze the ball under Kevin Dabrowski.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Referee Nick Walsh shows Raith Rovers' Liam Dick a red card during a Viaplay Cup Round of Sixteen match between Hibernian and Raith Rovers at Easter Road, on August 20, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

"I was very happy,” boss Murray said of the performance. “I thought we played really well at times in the game, particularly after the first 10 minutes. Hibs had all the ball and then we pretty much controlled the second half, I felt, in terms of our passing.

"We had them deep in their half, without creating too much.

"We put some really dangerous balls in, Callum Smith has had a really good opportunity as well in the first 15 minutes.

"I said to the players before the game, the result will take care of itself, we just want to come here and play well and show everybody how good we can be as individuals and as a team. I thought we did that.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Raith Rovers players celebrates after Callum Smith makes it 1-1 during a Viaplay Cup Round of Sixteen match between Hibernian and Raith Rovers at Easter Road, on August 20, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you concede straight after the equaliser it's what everybody rolls out, it probably just that wee bit of excitement got to us a little bit.”

Ex-Hibs ace Murray also pointed to matchwinner Vente as an example of the gulf between the two sides on the day.

Striker Vente joined the capital club this month from Eredivisie outfit Roda for a reported fee of around £700,000.

"You also have to recognise good play from Hibs,” he explained. Youan's got blistering pace and when someone is quicker than you it's very difficult.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Hibernian's Josh Campbell and Raith Rovers' Callum Smith during a Viaplay Cup Round of Sixteen match between Hibernian and Raith Rovers at Easter Road, on August 20, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then they've got a player they bring on for 700 grand to score the goal.

"That's the difference in football. They have that pace from Boyle and Youan.”

In the dying moments of the match, Liam Dick saw red for catching Vente’s face while going for the ball just outside the area.

While understanding referee Nick Walsh’s dilemma – manager Murray thought the ordering off was “harsh”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I don't think the referee wanted to have to send Liam off. He's not a dirty player, he's a whole hearted player.

"I thought it was really harsh, I didn't expect it, to be honest. He's caught the player, there's no question about that, blood was drawn.

"Disappointing. It didn't affect the game, to be honest.