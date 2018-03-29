A weekend to remember as Fife athletes finally win title

It was a successful weekend on the roads for Fife AC, with medal winning performances on the roads and the cross country.

Fife AC’s women struck gold at the Scottish Road Relay Championships, finally winning the women’s four stage title for the first time.

The team of Megan Crawford, Annabel Simpson, Helen Beggs and Steph Pennycook finished in a combined time of 1.45.31, comfortably clear of silver medallists Lothian Running Club.

Fife AC’s Masters team of Innes Bracegirdle, Addy Gerrard and Lynne Stephen claimed the silver medal in the V50 category, covering the course in a combined time of 1.29.01. There was also success for Fife AC’s B team of Katie Jones, Halina Rees, Jenny Selman and Sophie Mullins who were 6th in a combined time of 1.54.03.

Steph Pennycook ran the fastest long leg of the day, running exceptionally well to hold on to first place.

She completed the course in 33.31, ahead of Sarah Inglis of Lothian Running Club. Annabel Simpson was 5th fastest in 34.39, just 7 seconds adrift of National Cross Country Champion MacLennan.

Megan Crawford, who is currently in training for the Manchester Marathon, ran the third fastest short leg of the day. Megan ran well to bring the team home in third place on leg one, covering the course in 18.40. The club had three short leg runners in the top 10, with Helen Beggs in 4th in 18.41 and Jenny Selman in 6th in 18.46.

Alison McGill, who is currently training for the Stirling Marathon, won the Balloch to Clydebank Half Marathon in a big personal best of 1.22.27.

Further afield, five Fife AC juniors were in action at the Homes Countries and British Schools International Cross Country in Nottingham. Representing Scotland, Tristan Rees claimed the silver medal in the junior men’s Home Countries Cross Country race. In the same race, Robert Sparks placed 20th.

In the British Schools junior girls race, Anna Hedley was fourth and Anna Dalglish was 30th, with both girls being part of the silver medal winning Scottish Schools team.

In the British Schools inter boys race, Iain McWhinnie was 26th.