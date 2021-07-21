A win and a loss for Kirkcaldy & Dysart

Action from Saturday's match between Kirkcaldy & Dysart and Rosyth

On a scorching hot afternoon the fans were treated to a cracking Conference A game between two teams who gave everything.

The early stages of the game were dominant by the visitors and it was no surprise after smooth interplay through the midfield, a final pass sent Lumsden through to calmly put Rosyth deservedly ahead after 18 minutes.

From there the hosts struggled to cope with experience of the visitors and after some horrendous defending which resulted in a Rosyth penalty after 40 minutes, things looked really bleak for the YM, however Hampson stepped up and sent his shot wide.

Kirkcaldy took heart and immediately made Rosyth pay. From a long throw from Walton the visitors defenders couldn’t clear the ball, and captain McGowan coolly slotted home from 10 yards to put the teams in level at half time.The YM, clearly upbeat from the equaliser, looked a totally different team and deservedly scored the winner on 65 minutes.

A dangerous quick break from defence and a perfect pass from Johnston sent Jeffries clear who clinically shot across the keeper into the corner.

The YM were at Alex Penman Park again on Tuesday night but this time were the losing side against visitors Leith Athletic who left the Lang Toun with a 2-0 win.

The hosts lost a goal in the first minute to a 25 yard screamer which gave keeper Wilson no chance.

The visitors certainly had most of the possession and the YM had Wilson to thank, who made three outstanding saves to keep the home team in the game.

However a second goal just before half time, after Wilson had managed to touch onto the bar, but the rebound was headed in was always going to make it difficult for the home side.

Kirkcaldy certainly came more into the game in the second half, especially once substitute Jeffries added his pace in attack.

Despite chances to both teams there was no more scoring, mainly thanks to good saves from both Keepers.