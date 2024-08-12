Absent top scorer Garry Thomson weds as Thornton Hibs are defeated in cup
Thornton were further hampered by the absence of gaffer Craig Gilbert – Danielle’s dad – and some of Thomson’s team-mates who were wedding guests.
In the very first minute, away keeper Craig Doctor made a great save to prevent Jack Perry from giving Fauldhouse the lead.
Doctor again came to Hibs’ rescue in the 31st minute to brilliantly tip over a Warren Furness effort that took a wicked deflection en route to goal.
Thornton's first shot on target came right on the stroke of half-time when Jacob Weatherby saved Andy McCallion's back heeled effort on the goal line.
It was Blair MacDonald who eventually broke the deadlock in the 59th minute, with appeals for offside from the Thornton technical area falling on deaf ears.
Eleven minutes later McCallion was felled in the area by Weatherby however the Fauldhouse 'keeper atoned for this error by brilliantly pushing McCallion's penalty kick round the post.
From the resultant corner there was some 'fitba tennis' before Keir Allan headed home the equaliser.
Just as it looked as if the game was heading for extra-time, Doctor's attempted clearance was pounced on with Johnny Fekete eventually shooting home.
Fauldhouse United: Weatherby, Ghoul, Speirs, Marriot, Hughes, McColgan, Howe, Trindade, MacDonald, Furness, Perry. Subs: McGuigan, Beaton, Baird, Anderson, Lenathon, Duffy, Fekete.
Thornton Hibs: Doctor, Crichton, Rodger, McEwan, Cunningham, Orrock, Horsburgh, Allan, McCallion, Keatings, Black. Subs: McNeish, Laird, McMillan, Hall, Coleman, Jarrett.
Thornton continue their 2024-25 campaign at Whitehill Welfare in an East of Scotland Football League first division fixture being played tomorrow (Tuesday), kick-off 7.30pm.
Craig Gilbert’s team are also in first round Challenge Cup action at Broomhill this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.
