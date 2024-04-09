"If we win our games in hand we’ll be four points behind Bo’ness and we’ve to play them on May 11 at home.

Thornton Hibs’ Garry Thomson turns away after netting his second against Edinburgh United

Thomson, 33, will wed Gilbert’s daughter Danielle on August 10 and is a key part of Thornton’s relentless push towards promotion from the East of Scotland League second division, with the team now having won 12 straight league games. The second-placed side moved onto 53 points from 21 matches, firmly on course for going up.

"We put Garry up top on Saturday and he scored two goals,” Gilbert said. “He doesn’t normally play up front, not this anyway. He's been playing in central midfield.

“For Garry’s first goal it was a short backpass by one of the guys and he just nipped in before the goalie, took it round him and put us 1-0 up.

Craig Gilbert (right) was thrilled with the display of Garry Thomson (also pictured) against Edinburgh United

“He is as sharp as a tack.

"I knew we were playing on astro, I knew what their defence was like and I knew Garry was going to hold it up and bring guys into play.

"Andrew Adam – who had been suspended for four games – was brought back into the team to add his experience in the middle of the park.

"I just pushed Garry forward.”

Gilbert is understandably thrilled with his team’s recent form.

“I think this is the best run I’ve ever had as Thornton manager in league games,” he said. "I remember a few years ago in the juniors, we managed to win 10 games in a row to get promoted.

"We are on a good run again now. We’ve only lost two games in the league all year.

"The bottom line is we have a very good squad this year. There is more depth, more quality, bigger numbers.”

Thornton were denied a league outing on Tuesday evening as their scheduled match at Kennoway Star Hearts was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

But another two league fixtures see Gilbert’s team at Stirling University this Friday evening (kick-off 7.45pm) and at Newburgh next Tuesday night (kick-off 6.45pm).

The gaffer added: “The Stirling Uni game's going to be on because it’s the astroturf at Stenny.

"Away to Newburgh I don’t know if that will go ahead because it’s to rain all week I think.”

Gilbert sees fifth-placed Edinburgh South – who have 36 points from 18 matches – as a side who could potentially still pose a problem to his team in the promotion race.

But he hasn’t given up on catching leaders Bo’ness Athletic, who are sitting on 63 points from 23 games.

He added: “I think we need 65 points to get promoted, but I can’t count my chickens yet.

"The guys have got nine cup finals so we will take it one game at a time then we’ll start looking at Bo’ness.

"If we win our games in hand we’ll be four points behind Bo’ness and we’ve to play them on May 11 at home.

"We’re looking for someone to do us a favour. I don’t think they’ll lose many games at home on the astroturf.