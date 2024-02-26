Brown is delighted to be at Raith (Pic Tony Fimister)

The former Millwall youngster, 26, has slotted in at right-back for Ian Murray’s side in recent games having built up considerable experience north of the border after first joining the Perth side back in 2021.

"I've been up here three years now so I know the Scottish game,” Brown told RaithTV. “I know the challenges each team presents up here so hopefully I can add my experience with that to the club and to the team and hopefully push them in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The pressure and the situation we find ourselves in is reward for what the boys have done previously to get themselves into that position. Being a footballer is a short career so you want to be fighting at the right end for titles.

"Of course from a selfish point of view you just want to play football, the same as any other footballer. I wasn't afforded that chance really with St Johnstone which happens sometimes.

"So for me I wasn't just going to sit there and see my contract out. I wanted to get out and play football and obviously Raith presented that opportunity so I wanted to come here quickly and be involved in something really positive.”