After Scottish Cup test, things don’t get any easier for ‘Port

Following last weekend’s adventure in Ayrshire and the Scottish Junior Cup exit, Tayport return to domestic matters on Saturday when they host Carnoustie Panmure in a Superleague fixture.

Hopefully, ‘Port can build on what was a tremendous performance against Auchinleck, but Saturday’s opponents will provide a similarly stern test.

The Gowfers are runaway leaders of the Superleague, having amassed 45 points from their eighteen fixtures to date.

Tayport, for their part, are battling to avoid the drop, so any point from this match would be a step in the right direction.

Chris Macpherson’s side have been performing well in recent months and there is certainly no shortage of belief within the Canniepairt camp.

The good run of form began after two heavy defeats around the end of November, one of which was a 5-0 thumping at Carnoustie’s Laing Park.

The gaffer will be keen to see if that gap has been closed when the teams lock horns this weekend.

It will actually be the third league meeting of the season, as, in the ten-team division, the teams will play each other three times each.

Fortunately, Tayport get the advantage of the third game against the Gowfers being on the Canniepairt which should provide some advantage to the hosts.

In terms of team news, ‘Port should have Ryan Suttie and Liam McCartney available for selection after they missed the Auchinleck game due to suspension and ineligibility, respectively.

Macpherson has been busy off the park this week, extending the stays of a couple of his key players.

Dayle Robertson’s goal scoring exploits have seen him catch the eye of several east of Scotland clubs.

But he’ll be staying at the Canniepairt for the time-being.

Robertson scored 38 goals in all competitions last season and already 24 goals this campaign.

Gaffer Macpherson said: “The club is going forward in the right direction and retaining top players like Dayle will continue this progress into next season onwards.”

Brad Ness has also signed a new contract with the club this week.

Ness joined the local club earlier this season and has become a regular face in the heart of the improving Tayport defence.