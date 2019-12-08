Airdrie boss Ian Murray questions Raith Rovers' conduct after being sent to the stand

Airdrie manager Ian Murray has hit out at Raith Rovers' officials following his sending off at Stark's Park yesterday.

Murray was sent to the stand in the closing moments of the 1-0 defeat in a match that also saw referee Greg Aitken brandish red cards to Raith duo Iain Davidson and Ross Matthews, as well as Airdrie defender Callum Fordyce.

As he went down the touchline Murray appeared to become involved in a confrontation with a match steward.

"I'm disappointed to receive a red card I will be seeking an explanation over what it's for," he said.

"I'll also be seeking an explanation from Raith Rovers about their conduct after I was sent off.

"After I got sent off I was told to go somewhere else, but I wan't to make it clear it wasn't the staff or the players."

Murray was furious with referee's failure to award his side a penalty kick deep in stoppage time after a Callum Smith shot was deflected onto the bar by the hands of Raith defender Kyle Benedictus.

"I'm as baffled as everyone else at the moment with the rules of the penalty and handball," he said.

"That's not just a handball - it's a save.

"How the referee cannot give that penalty, I need an explanation for it, because it wasn't ball hit hand. It wasn't two yards away.

"I just don't know why he didn't give it. Maybe he got himself flustered and panicked because he did it all game."

Rovers boss John McGlynn also questioned the red card decisions, asking: ""Was there three red cards in that game?"

"It looks like it was a battle, and I don't think it was.

"Iain is up high and late so I can understand why it's a red, but I think everyone was shocked at Airdrie's one, and our second one, but Greg's one of the top referees.

"It was a massive win, and one thing you cannot ever point the finger at this team for is their guts and determination.

"What they've shown there is amazing to fight, scrap and dig out a 1-0 win."